MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition

U.S. Army Sgt. Andy Hong, a licensed practical nurse with Alpha Company, Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, participates in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026. The MCMC provides advanced marksmanship instruction through competition-based shooting principles to increase speed, first-round hit probability and small-arms lethality. The event identified potential competitors for the Marine Corps Championship Matches at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Edgar Rafael)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 21:39
|Photo ID:
|9522120
|VIRIN:
|260210-M-ER402-1048
|Resolution:
|7542x5030
|Size:
|10.98 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
