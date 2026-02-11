MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Andy Hong, a licensed practical nurse with Alpha Company, Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, participates in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026. The MCMC provides advanced marksmanship instruction through competition-based shooting principles to increase speed, first-round hit probability and small-arms lethality. The event identified potential competitors for the Marine Corps Championship Matches at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Edgar Rafael)