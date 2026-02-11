U.S. Marines from across Marine Corps Installations West participate in live-fire drills during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026. The MCMC provides advanced marksmanship instruction through competition-based shooting principles to increase speed, first-round hit probability and small-arms lethality. The event identified potential competitors for the Marine Corps Championship Matches at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Edgar Rafael)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 21:39
|Photo ID:
|9522117
|VIRIN:
|260205-M-ER402-1327
|Resolution:
|7941x5297
|Size:
|13.07 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Edgar Rafael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.