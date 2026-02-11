MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Robert S. Selapack, a gunner with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, participates in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026. The MCMC provides advanced marksmanship instruction through competition-based shooting principles to increase speed, first-round hit probability and small-arms lethality. The event identified potential competitors for the Marine Corps Championship Matches at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Edgar Rafael)