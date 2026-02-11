MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, left, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, presents an award to Cpl. Paul D. Tran, a rifleman with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition awards ceremony at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026. The MCMC provides advanced marksmanship instruction through competition-based shooting principles to increase speed, first-round hit probability and small-arms lethality. Tran was awarded the gold pistol badge, gold rifle badge, and meritorious mast for his superior performance during the fiscal year 2026 competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Edgar Rafael)