(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition [Image 13 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Edgar Rafael 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, left, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, presents an award to Cpl. Paul D. Tran, a rifleman with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition awards ceremony at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026. The MCMC provides advanced marksmanship instruction through competition-based shooting principles to increase speed, first-round hit probability and small-arms lethality. Tran was awarded the gold pistol badge, gold rifle badge, and meritorious mast for his superior performance during the fiscal year 2026 competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Edgar Rafael)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 21:39
    Photo ID: 9522123
    VIRIN: 260213-M-ER402-1190
    Resolution: 7445x4966
    Size: 18.38 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Edgar Rafael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Training
    Competition
    Camp Pendleton
    Marksmanship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery