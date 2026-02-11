(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition [Image 6 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Edgar Rafael 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines from across Marine Corps Installations West receive instruction during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026. The MCMC provides advanced marksmanship instruction through competition-based shooting principles to increase speed, first-round hit probability and small-arms lethality. The event identified potential competitors for the Marine Corps Championship Matches at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Edgar Rafael)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 21:39
    Photo ID: 9522116
    VIRIN: 260205-M-ER402-1302
    Resolution: 6094x4065
    Size: 8.06 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Edgar Rafael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Training
    Competition
    Camp Pendleton
    Marksmanship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery