MCB Camp Pendleton hosts annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mason A. Shaw, a marksmanship instructor and competitor assigned to the Marine Corps Shooting Team, Weapons Training Battalion, Quantico, instructs during preparation for the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026. The MCMC provides advanced marksmanship instruction through competition-based shooting principles to increase speed, first-round hit probability and small-arms lethality. The event identified potential competitors for the Marine Corps Championship Matches at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Edgar Rafael)