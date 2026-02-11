Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Walinski, 316th Wing Deputy commander, delivers closing remarks to the graduates of the CMSAF Donald L. Harlow Airman Leadership School class 26 Bravo during a graduation ceremony at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The ceremony marked the first Airman Leadership School graduation held at the Washington Nationals Park (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo)
ALS Graduation Takes the Field at Nationals Park for the First Time
