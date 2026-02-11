Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation

U.S. Airmen from the CMSAF Donald L. Harlow Airman Leadership School class 26 Bravo listen to opening remarks from Gregory McCarthy, senior vice president for the Washington Nationals, during their graduation ceremony at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. ALS is a mandatory professional military education course for senior airmen as they prepare for leadership roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo)
ALS Graduation Takes the Field at Nationals Park for the First Time
