(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the CMSAF Donald L. Harlow Airman Leadership School class 26 Bravo listen to opening remarks from Gregory McCarthy, senior vice president for the Washington Nationals, during their graduation ceremony at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. ALS is a mandatory professional military education course for senior airmen as they prepare for leadership roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 20:49
    Photo ID: 9522093
    VIRIN: 260212-F-JL239-1064
    Resolution: 7443x4962
    Size: 7.26 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mauricio Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation
    Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation
    Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation
    Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation
    Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation
    Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation
    Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ALS Graduation Takes the Field at Nationals Park for the First Time

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Andrews
    Nationals
    ALS
    JBA
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington
    Graduation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery