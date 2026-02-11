Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Jayden R. Mosley, 316th Bolling Medical Squadron, is awarded the John Levitow award during the CMSAF Donald L. Harlow Airman Leadership School class 26 Bravo graduation ceremony at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The John Levitow award is the highest honor awarded to the top graduate of Air Force enlisted professional military education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo)