Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation

Press Secretary for the Department of War, Kingsley Wilson, speaks to the graduates of the CMSAF Donald L. Harlow Airman Leadership School class 26 Bravo at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. Wilson was a keynote speaker for the ALS graduation, addressing themes such as courage, motivation, problem solving and the importance of teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo)