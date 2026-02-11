(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation [Image 4 of 7]

    Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo 

    316th Wing

    Press Secretary for the Department of War, Kingsley Wilson, speaks to the graduates of the CMSAF Donald L. Harlow Airman Leadership School class 26 Bravo at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. Wilson was a keynote speaker for the ALS graduation, addressing themes such as courage, motivation, problem solving and the importance of teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 20:49
    Photo ID: 9522094
    VIRIN: 260212-F-JL239-1102
    Resolution: 6859x4573
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mauricio Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS

    ALS Graduation Takes the Field at Nationals Park for the First Time

    Joint Base Andrews
    Nationals
    ALS
    JBA
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington
    Graduation

