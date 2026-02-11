Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the CMSAF Donald L. Harlow Airman Leadership School class 26 Bravo prepare to receive diplomas during their graduation ceremony at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. ALS is the first level of enlisted professional military education in the Air Force that focuses on developing leadership and communication skills while also developing military professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo)