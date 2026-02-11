(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation

    Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Maria Grace 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the CMSAF Donald L. Harlow Airman Leadership School class 26 Bravo prepare to receive diplomas during their graduation ceremony at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. ALS is the first level of enlisted professional military education in the Air Force that focuses on developing leadership and communication skills while also developing military professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 20:49
    Photo ID: 9522096
    VIRIN: 260212-F-JL239-1242
    Resolution: 7286x4857
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Airman Step Up to the Plate at Nationals Park ALS Graduation, by 2nd Lt. Maria Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ALS Graduation Takes the Field at Nationals Park for the First Time

    Joint Base Andrews
    Nationals
    ALS
    JBA
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington
    Graduation

