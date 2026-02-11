Photo By Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo | (Top row, from left) U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Walinski, 316th Wing deputy commander, Press Secretary for the Department of War, Kingsley Wilson, Gregory McCarthy, senior vice president for the Washington Nationals, and Chief Master Sgt. Kevin W. Helms, 316th Wing command chief, pose with U.S. Airmen from ALS class 26 Bravo following their graduation ceremony at, Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. Class 26 Bravo is the first ALS class to have their graduation ceremony at Nationals Park. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo) see less | View Image Page

ALS Graduation Takes the Field at Nationals Park for the First Time

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – The CMSAF Donald L. Harlow Airman Leadership School held a graduation ceremony at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., February 12, 2026.

The schoolhouse recognized 39 graduates for their accomplishments during the five-week course during a ceremony hosted by the Washington Nationals.

Airman Leadership School, or ALS, is the first level of professional military education for enlisted members in both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

The curriculum is designed to develop students into effective frontline supervisors, according to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samantha Henry, CMSAF Donald L. Harlow ALS interim commandant, assigned to the 316th Force Support Squadron.

“Our curriculum focuses on developing leadership skills, understanding the profession of arms, and understanding the big why behind some of the bigger Air Force changes,” said Henry. Graduates are qualified to supervise Airmen and promote to noncommissioned officers upon completing the course

Over 24 academic training days, Class 26B engaged in comprehensive Air Force doctrine lessons, critical thinking exercises, group presentations and team sports matches, explained U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ethan Fields, 316th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician and Class 26B graduate.

“It's been very eye-opening to be around other AFSCs [Air Force Specialty Code] and kind of pick their brains as far as what they see on a day-to-day basis,” said Fields, “ I feel like I'll be more equipped, going back to the office, to actually uphold and enforce the standards, while also having a better understanding of how to communicate across all fronts.”

Kingsley Wilson, Department of War Press Secretary, congratulated graduates and emphasized top-level mission directives from the DoW during the ceremony.

“When the mission is hard, and it will be at times, confusion is not a strategy. Clarity is. Secretary Hegseth has been very clear - the mission is peace through strength, restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding the force, and reestablishing deterrence,” said Wilson. “If you want a culture of excellence, you must influence excellence quietly, consistently and every single day.”

The Washington Nationals hosted the graduation ceremony as a part of their ongoing ‘Nats on Base’ initiative, a program providing complimentary activities and tokens of appreciation to servicemembers and their families around the National Capitol Region.

Sean Hudson, the Washington Nationals’ military affairs director, stated that the organization also maintains a strong partnership with the schoolhouse, and Nationals executives visit each class to speak on professional development.

It was through this partnership that the idea to host the ceremony came to be, Hudson noted. “During World War Two, 500 professional baseball players curtailed their playing careers to join the armed forces,” said Hudson, “We're World Series champions, and the men and women of the Air Force, Space Force and DoW showcase excellence every day in the sacrifices they make so that we can continue to play baseball.”

During the ceremony, the male and female graduates with the highest level of physical fitness were awarded inscribed, custom baseball bats by representatives from the Nationals.

“Professional military education is important - so important that the Washington Nationals want to recognize a group of outstanding Airmen [and Guardians] for graduating from a professional military education course,” said Henry, “Leadership is not specific to the military. It's just as important in the civilian sector where they value good leadership traits.”