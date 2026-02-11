Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Arizona Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, land component commander, Sgt. Michael Fouts, assigned to the 1-158th Infantry Regiment, and Command Sgt. Maj. Graydon B. Griffin, state command sergeant major, pose following the presentation of the Top Shot award during the Arizona Army National Guard 2026 State Best Warrior Competition at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2026. The marksmanship contest consisted of 4 separate events that tested Soldier's ability to remain lethal in an ever-changing battlefield scenario. (Arizona Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)