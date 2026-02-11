(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony [Image 2 of 13]

    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, Arizona Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, land component commander, Spc. Alejandro Barraza, assigned to the 253rd Engineer Battalion, and Command Sgt. Maj. Graydon B. Griffin, state command sergeant major, pose following the presentation of the Soldier of the Year award during the Arizona National Guard 2026 State Best Warrior Competition at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2026. Barraza was awarded for meeting the high standards required to take the title of Soldier of the Year, highlighting the expectations of the Arizona Army National Guard. (Arizona Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 17:22
    Photo ID: 9521991
    VIRIN: 260212-A-PR679-1849
    Resolution: 4603x3073
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Logan Trotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

