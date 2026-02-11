Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Arizona Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, land component commander, Sgt. Michael Fouts, assigned to the 1-158th Infantry Regiment, and Command Sgt. Maj. Graydon B. Griffin, state command sergeant major, pose following the presentation of the Tactical Excellence award during the Arizona Army National Guard 2026 State Best Warrior Competition at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2026. The award reinforces the importance of strategic and tactical proficiency in combat scenarios. (Arizona Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)