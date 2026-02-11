(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony [Image 6 of 13]

    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, Arizona Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, land component commander, Sgt. Michael Fouts, assigned to the 1-158th Infantry Regiment, and Command Sgt. Maj. Graydon B. Griffin, state command sergeant major, pose following the presentation of the Tactical Excellence award during the Arizona Army National Guard 2026 State Best Warrior Competition at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2026. The award reinforces the importance of strategic and tactical proficiency in combat scenarios. (Arizona Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 17:22
    Photo ID: 9521996
    VIRIN: 260212-A-PR679-3726
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 8.01 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Logan Trotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Papago Park Military Reservation
    Best Warrior Competition 2026

