From left, Arizona Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, land component commander, 1st Sgt. Thomas Tyree, assigned to the Western Army Aviation Training Site (WAATS), and Command Sgt. Maj. Graydon B. Griffin, state command sergeant major, pose following the presentation recognizing scholastic and professional excellence during the Arizona National Guard 2026 State Best Warrior Competition at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2026. The award highlighted Tyree’s performance during the appearance board and written test portions of the competition. (Arizona Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)
|02.12.2026
|02.13.2026 17:23
|9521986
|260212-A-PR679-3307
|5178x3457
|5.84 MB
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|2
|0
This work, Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Logan Trotter