Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony

From left, Arizona Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, land component commander, 2nd Lt. William Mauro, assigned to the 1-158th Infantry Regiment, and Command Sgt. Maj. Graydon B. Griffin, state command sergeant major, pose following the presentation of the Officer of the Year award during the Arizona National Guard 2026 State Best Warrior Competition at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2026. The multi-day event tested competitors across a range of important Soldier skills that contribute to the Arizona Army National Guard’s overall lethality and readiness as the United State's primary combat reserve. (Arizona Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)