(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, Arizona Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, land component commander, 2nd Lt. William Mauro, assigned to the 1-158th Infantry Regiment, and Command Sgt. Maj. Graydon B. Griffin, state command sergeant major, pose following the presentation of the Officer of the Year award during the Arizona National Guard 2026 State Best Warrior Competition at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2026. The multi-day event tested competitors across a range of important Soldier skills that contribute to the Arizona Army National Guard’s overall lethality and readiness as the United State's primary combat reserve. (Arizona Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 17:22
    Photo ID: 9521987
    VIRIN: 260212-A-PR679-2708
    Resolution: 5785x3862
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Logan Trotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony
    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony
    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony
    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony
    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony
    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony
    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony
    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony
    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony
    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony
    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony
    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony
    Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Papago Park Military Reservation
    Best Warrior Competition 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery