Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony

From left, Arizona Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, land component commander, Spc. Diego Samaniego, assigned to the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and Command Sgt. Maj. Graydon B. Griffin, state command sergeant major, pose following the presentation of the Superior Fitness award during the Arizona National Guard 2026 State Best Warrior Competition at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2026. The award reflects outstanding physical performance across multiple demanding events designed to measure strength, stamina and overall physical readiness which contributes directly to a Soldier's lethality and survivability on the battlefield. (Arizona Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)