Arizona Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Awards Ceremony

From left, Arizona Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, land component commander, Spc. Alejandro Barraza, assigned to the 253rd Engineer Battalion, and Command Sgt. Maj. Graydon B. Griffin, state command sergeant major, pose following the presentation of the Soldier of the Year award during the Arizona National Guard 2026 State Best Warrior Competition at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2026. Barraza was awarded for meeting the high standards required to take the title of Soldier of the Year, highlighting the expectations of the Arizona Army National Guard. (Arizona Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)