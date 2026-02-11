One missile, many hands: the work you don’t see behind WSEP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 325th Munitions Squadron transports a weapons system rack to the flightline during Weapons System Evaluation Program East and Combat Archer 26.02 exercises at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 11, 2026. Once secured, the missile is transferred from the munitions storage area to the flightline. Ensuring controlled procedures and safe delivery to aircraft prevents damage that could impact system performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)