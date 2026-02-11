U.S. Air Force 325th Munitions Squadron transports a weapons system rack to the flightline during Weapons System Evaluation Program East and Combat Archer 26.02 exercises at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 11, 2026. Once secured, the missile is transferred from the munitions storage area to the flightline. Ensuring controlled procedures and safe delivery to aircraft prevents damage that could impact system performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 14:02
|Photo ID:
|9521428
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-RP050-1057
|Resolution:
|7014x3945
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
This work, One missile, many hands: the work you don't see behind WSEP [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Victoria Moehlman