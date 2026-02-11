U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andre Britton, 325th Munitions Squadron inspector, loads a live missile onto a trailer at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 11, 2026, during Weapons System Evaluation Program East and Combat Archer 26.02 exercises. During WSEP, live missiles are tracked to validate the performance of the aircraft’s targeting system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 14:02
|Photo ID:
|9521420
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-RP050-1020
|Resolution:
|6917x4611
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One missile, many hands: the work you don’t see behind WSEP [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.