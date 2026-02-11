U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, are evaluated on a weapons load during Weapons Evaluation System Program East and Combat Archer 26.02 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2026. Weapons load crews are evaluated on their ability to safely and accurately configure and load live missiles in accordance with established standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 14:02
|Photo ID:
|9521414
|VIRIN:
|260210-F-RP050-1077
|Resolution:
|6697x3767
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One missile, many hands: the work you don’t see behind WSEP [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.