One missile, many hands: the work you don’t see behind WSEP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, are evaluated on a weapons load during Weapons Evaluation System Program East and Combat Archer 26.02 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2026. Weapons load crews are evaluated on their ability to safely and accurately configure and load live missiles in accordance with established standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)