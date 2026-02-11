(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    One missile, many hands: the work you don’t see behind WSEP [Image 5 of 11]

    One missile, many hands: the work you don’t see behind WSEP

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, load a missile on an F-35A Lightning II at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2026. Weapons System Evaluation Program East and Combat Archer 26.02 exercises allow weapons personnel to execute live-load operations in a controlled environment, ensuring procedures meet combat-ready requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 14:02
    Photo ID: 9521410
    VIRIN: 260210-F-RP050-1072
    Resolution: 4015x2258
    Size: 648.06 KB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One missile, many hands: the work you don’t see behind WSEP [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Team Tyndall
    83rd Fighter Weapons Squadron
    325th Muns
    WSEP 26.02
    Combat Archer 26.02

