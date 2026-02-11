One missile, many hands: the work you don’t see behind WSEP

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, load a missile on an F-35A Lightning II at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2026. Weapons System Evaluation Program East and Combat Archer 26.02 exercises allow weapons personnel to execute live-load operations in a controlled environment, ensuring procedures meet combat-ready requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 14:02
|Photo ID:
|9521410
|VIRIN:
|260210-F-RP050-1072
|Resolution:
|4015x2258
|Size:
|648.06 KB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
