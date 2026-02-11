One missile, many hands: the work you don’t see behind WSEP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Bingman, 325th Munitions Squadron precision guidance missile crew chief, Staff Sgts. Andre Britton and Dylan Mc Cormick, 325th MUNS inspectors, secure a live missile onto a trailer during Weapons System Evaluation Program East and Combat Archer 26.02 exercises at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 11, 2026. The 325th MUNS supported the exercise by ensuring every missile was properly assembled, inspected and documented before reaching an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)