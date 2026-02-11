(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    One missile, many hands: the work you don’t see behind WSEP [Image 10 of 11]

    One missile, many hands: the work you don’t see behind WSEP

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Bingman, 325th Munitions Squadron precision guidance missile crew chief, Staff Sgts. Andre Britton and Dylan Mc Cormick, 325th MUNS inspectors, secure a live missile onto a trailer during Weapons System Evaluation Program East and Combat Archer 26.02 exercises at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 11, 2026. The 325th MUNS supported the exercise by ensuring every missile was properly assembled, inspected and documented before reaching an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 14:02
    Photo ID: 9521423
    VIRIN: 260211-F-RP050-1040
    Resolution: 6591x3707
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One missile, many hands: the work you don’t see behind WSEP [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Team Tyndall
    83rd Fighter Weapons Squadron
    325th Muns
    WSEP 26.02
    Combat Archer 26.02

