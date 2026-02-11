One missile, many hands: the work you don’t see behind WSEP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Dylan Mc Cormick and Andre Britton, 325th Munitions Squadron inspectors, and Senior Airman Ryan Bingman, 325th MUNS precision guidance missile crew chief, load a live missile onto a trailer during Weapons System Evaluation Program East and Combat Archer 26.02 exercises at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 11, 2026. The 325th MUNS supported the exercise by ensuring every missile was properly assembled, inspected and documented before reaching an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)