One missile, many hands: the work you don’t see behind WSEP

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Bingman, 325th Munitions Squadron precision guidance missile crew chief, secures a live missile onto a trailer at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 11, 2026. Ensuring the missile is properly secured during transport protects the guidance system and warhead from damage, preserving both safety and mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
