7th Signal Command (Theater)'s Staff Ride

Soldiers assigned to the 7th Signal Command (Theater) Headquarters pose for a photo at the National Museum of American History at Washington, D.C., February 10, 2026. The visit was part of a “staff ride” event promoting esprit de corps, professionalism, and leadership development. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)