7th Signal Command (Theater)'s Staff Ride

First Sgt. Candice Bromell looks at an exhibit on horse and buggy transportation at the National Museum of American History at Washington, D.C., February 10, 2026. The visit was part of a “staff ride” event promoting esprit de corps, professionalism, and leadership development. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)