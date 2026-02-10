7th Signal Command (Theater)'s Staff Ride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Sgt. Candice Bromell looks at an exhibit on maritime transportation at the National Museum of American History at Washington D.C., February 10, 2026. The visit was part of a “staff ride” event promoting esprit de corps, professionalism and leadership development. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)