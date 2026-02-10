(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    7th Signal Command (Theater)'s Staff Ride [Image 8 of 13]

    7th Signal Command (Theater)'s Staff Ride

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin 

    7th Signal Command

    First Sgt. Candice Bromell looks at an exhibit on food and nutrition at the National Museum of American History at Washington, D.C., February 10, 2026. The visit was part of a “staff ride” event promoting esprit de corps, professionalism, and leadership development. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 10:58
    Photo ID: 9517525
    VIRIN: 260210-A-BP481-1034
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.68 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Signal Command (Theater)'s Staff Ride [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Brandon Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

