7th Signal Command (Theater)'s Staff Ride

Two Soldiers assigned to the 7th Signal Command interact with an exhibit on transportation at the National Museum of American History at Washington D.C., February 10, 2026. The visit was part of a “staff ride” event promoting esprit de corps, professionalism and leadership development. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)