Two Soldiers assigned to the 7th Signal Command (Theater) Headquarters interact with an exhibit on maritime transportation at the National Museum of American History at Washington, D.C., February 10, 2026. The visit was part of a “staff ride” event promoting esprit de corps, professionalism, and leadership development. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9517544
|VIRIN:
|260210-A-BP481-1042
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|6.55 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Signal Command (Theater)'s Staff Ride [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Brandon Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.