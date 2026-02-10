7th Signal Command (Theater)'s Staff Ride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of Soldiers assigned to the 7th Signal Command (Theater) Headquarters view an exhibit at the National American History Museum at Washington, D.C., February 10, 2026. The visit was part of a “staff ride” event promoting esprit de corps, professionalism, and leadership development. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)