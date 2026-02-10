Nevada National Guard conducts Best Warrior familiarization exchange with Pacific partners

A Soldier from the Republic of Fiji Military Force - Territorial Force performs a 20km ruck march in Suva, Fiji, Jan. 29. The Nevada National Guard State Partnership Program conducted a subject matter expert exchange with the Republic of Fiji to support shared preparation for the Regional Best Warrior Competition in Santa Fe, New Mexico, later this year. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 00:29
|Photo ID:
|9516951
|VIRIN:
|260129-Z-KL044-2002
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|668.65 KB
|Location:
|SUVA, FJ
