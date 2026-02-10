Nevada National Guard conducts Best Warrior familiarization exchange with Pacific partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier from the Republic of Fiji Military Force - Territorial Force performs a 20km ruck march in Suva, Fiji, Jan. 29. The Nevada National Guard State Partnership Program conducted a subject matter expert exchange with the Republic of Fiji to support shared preparation for the Regional Best Warrior Competition in Santa Fe, New Mexico, later this year. (Courtesy photo)