Nevada National Guard conducts Best Warrior familiarization exchange with Pacific partners

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Justin Strong (4th from left), the tactical communications subject matter expert, teaches a class on tactical communications to Soldiers from the Republic of Fiji Military Force - Territorial Force in Suva, Fiji, Jan. 28. The Nevada National Guard State Partnership Program conducted a subject matter expert exchange with the Republic of Fiji to support shared preparation for the Regional Best Warrior Competition in Santa Fe, New Mexico, later this year. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 00:29
|Photo ID:
|9516949
|VIRIN:
|260128-Z-KL044-2002
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|563.81 KB
|Location:
|SUVA, FJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
