    Nevada National Guard conducts Best Warrior familiarization exchange with Pacific partners

    Nevada National Guard conducts Best Warrior familiarization exchange with Pacific partners

    NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Soldiers from His Majesty's Armed Forces run during an assessment of their strength, mobility, and endurance at the Taliai Military Camp in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Jan. 21, 2026. The Nevada National Guard State Partnership Program conducted a subject matter expert exchange with the Kingdom of Tonga to support shared preparation for the Regional Best Warrior Competition in Santa Fe, New Mexico, later this year. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 00:30
    VIRIN: 260121-Z-KL044-2004
    Location: NUKU'ALOFA, TO
