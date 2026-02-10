Nevada National Guard conducts Best Warrior familiarization exchange with Pacific partners

Soldiers from His Majesty's Armed Forces peform a tactical communications assessment at the Taliai Military Camp in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Jan. 22, 2026. The Nevada National Guard State Partnership Program conducted a subject matter expert exchange with the Kingdom of Tonga to support shared preparation for the Regional Best Warrior Competition in Santa Fe, New Mexico, later this year. (Courtesy photo)
Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 00:30
Photo ID:
|9516936
VIRIN:
|260122-Z-KL044-2005
Resolution:
|1536x2048
Size:
|673.62 KB
Location:
|NUKU'ALOFA, TO
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
