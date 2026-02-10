Nevada National Guard conducts Best Warrior familiarization exchange with Pacific partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from His Majesty's Armed Forces peform functions checks on various weapon systems during an assessment at the Taliai Military Camp in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Jan. 22, 2026. The Nevada National Guard State Partnership Program conducted a subject matter expert exchange with the Kingdom of Tonga to support shared preparation for the Regional Best Warrior Competition in Santa Fe, New Mexico, later this year. (Courtesy photo)