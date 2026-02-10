Nevada National Guard conducts Best Warrior familiarization exchange with Pacific partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from His Majesty's Armed Forces weigh their ruck sacks before a 20km ruck march at the Taliai Military Camp in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Jan. 22, 2026. The Nevada National Guard State Partnership Program conducted a subject matter expert exchange with the Kingdom of Tonga to support shared preparation for the Regional Best Warrior Competition in Santa Fe, New Mexico, later this year. (Courtesy photo)