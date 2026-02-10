(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Nevada National Guard conducts Best Warrior familiarization exchange with Pacific partners [Image 16 of 22]

    Nevada National Guard conducts Best Warrior familiarization exchange with Pacific partners

    SUVA, FIJI

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Nevada National Guard's State Partnership Program pose for a photo with Soldiers from the Republic of Fiji Military Force - Territorial Force in Suva, Fiji, Jan. 26. The Nevada National Guard State Partnership Program conducted a subject matter expert exchange with the Republic of Fiji to support shared preparation for the Regional Best Warrior Competition in Santa Fe, New Mexico, later this year. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 00:29
    Photo ID: 9516945
    VIRIN: 260126-Z-KL044-2004
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 882.28 KB
    Location: SUVA, FJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada National Guard conducts Best Warrior familiarization exchange with Pacific partners [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership Program
    NVNG
    Republic of Fiji (Fiji)
    National Guard
    Best Warrior competition

