Trained, Ready, Certified: F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs certification flight at Shaw

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, taxis after completing a certification flight at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. Hiester undergoes rigorous training to maintain the ability to perform the demonstration aerial maneuvers and must receive certification by the commander of Air Combat Command prior to beginning the 2026 air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 20:54
|Photo ID:
|9516808
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-MP612-2411
|Resolution:
|5410x3600
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
