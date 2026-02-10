Trained, Ready, Certified: F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs certification flight at Shaw

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, conducts pre-flight checks before performing his first certification flight of the 2026 air show season at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. Hiester undergoes rigorous training to maintain the ability to perform the demonstration aerial maneuvers and must receive certification by the commander of Air Combat Command prior to beginning the 2026 air show season.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)