Trained, Ready, Certified: F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs certification flight at Shaw

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers during a certification flight over Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The Viper Demonstration Team consists of three dedicated crew chiefs, an environmental and electrical systems specialist and avionics specialist who ensure the aircraft is mission-ready 24/7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)