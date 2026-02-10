U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers during a certification flight over Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The Viper Demonstration Team consists of three dedicated crew chiefs, an environmental and electrical systems specialist and avionics specialist who ensure the aircraft is mission-ready 24/7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 20:54
|Photo ID:
|9516805
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-MP612-2023
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trained, Ready, Certified: F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs certification flight at Shaw [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.