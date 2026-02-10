(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Trained, Ready, Certified: F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs certification flight at Shaw

    Trained, Ready, Certified: F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs certification flight at Shaw

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, deploys flares during a certification flight over Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The Viper Demonstration Team showcases the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, by performing dynamic aerial maneuvers at air shows across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 20:54
    Photo ID: 9516806
    VIRIN: 260122-F-MP612-2044
    Resolution: 5262x3501
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trained, Ready, Certified: F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs certification flight at Shaw [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw Air Force Base
    20th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    certification flight

