Trained, Ready, Certified: F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs certification flight at Shaw

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers during a certification flight over Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The Viper Demonstration Team’s F-16 Fighting Falcon, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrates its versatility through dynamic aerial demonstrations at air shows across the globe.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)