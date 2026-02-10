U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers during a certification flight over Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The Viper Demonstration Team’s F-16 Fighting Falcon, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrates its versatility through dynamic aerial demonstrations at air shows across the globe.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 20:54
|Photo ID:
|9516804
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-MP612-1631
|Resolution:
|5096x3391
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trained, Ready, Certified: F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs certification flight at Shaw [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.