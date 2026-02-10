(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Trained, Ready, Certified: F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs certification flight at Shaw [Image 1 of 7]

    Trained, Ready, Certified: F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs certification flight at Shaw

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. DeAndra Baker, left, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team superintendent, and Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey King, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team noncommissioned officer in charge, fill and sign pre-flight documents, verifying the aircraft is safe to fly over Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2026. The demonstration team is dedicated to showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 and the professionalism and technical excellence of the Airmen who keep it flying for audiences worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

