U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Annaloro, military working dog handler (left), and military working dog, Ssilke, assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo on a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron on the flight line in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 04, 2026. The 332nd ESFS military working dog handlers supported expeditionary security operations that protected airpower and enabled mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)
This work, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.