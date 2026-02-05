(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog, Ssilke, waits on a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 04, 2026. The 332nd ESFS military working dogs played a vital role in daily operations by identifying hazards and ensuring the safety of aircraft and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 08:05
    Photo ID: 9513293
    VIRIN: 260204-F-OE100-1149
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR
    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR&amp;#xA;&amp;#xA;
    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR
    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR
    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR
    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR
    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR
    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR
    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    26th ERQS
    Combat Camera
    USCENTCOM
    332nd ESFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery