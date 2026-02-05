332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Annaloro, military working dog handler (left), Military Working Dog Ssilke (middle), and Tech. Sgt. Cullen Thomas, kennel master assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron walk on the flight line in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 04, 2026. The 332nd ESFS MWD handlers supported expeditionary security operations that protect airpower and enable mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)
