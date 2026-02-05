(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR [Image 1 of 9]

    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Annaloro, military working dog handler (left), Military Working Dog Ssilke (middle), and Tech. Sgt. Cullen Thomas, kennel master assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron walk on the flight line in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 04, 2026. The 332nd ESFS MWD handlers supported expeditionary security operations that protect airpower and enable mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)

    This work, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

