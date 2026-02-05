U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron waits for takeoff in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 04, 2026. The 26th ERQS provided personnel recovery, aerial refueling, and forward arming and refueling points within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 08:05
|Photo ID:
|9513295
|VIRIN:
|260204-F-OE100-1158
|Resolution:
|3398x2265
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.