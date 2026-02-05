332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron waits for takeoff in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 04, 2026. The 26th ERQS provided personnel recovery, aerial refueling, and forward arming and refueling points within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)