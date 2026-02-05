(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron waits for takeoff in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 04, 2026. The 26th ERQS provided personnel recovery, aerial refueling, and forward arming and refueling points within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 08:05
    Photo ID: 9513295
    VIRIN: 260204-F-OE100-1158
    Resolution: 3398x2265
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR
    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR&amp;#xA;&amp;#xA;
    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR
    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR
    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR
    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR
    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR
    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR
    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    26th ERQS
    Combat Camera
    USCENTCOM
    332nd ESFS

